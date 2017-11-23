November 23, 2017
WINNING THE WoT:
Palestinian factions agree on elections in 2018 (Al Jazeera, 11/23/17)
Palestinian factions led by Fatah and Hamas have agreed to hold general elections no later than at the end of 2018, as part of the latest round of reconciliation talks held in Cairo.In a statement released after the conclusion of the talks on Wednesday, representatives of the factions urged the Central Election Commission to complete preparations for the presidential and legislative elections by the end of next year.
