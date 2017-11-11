November 11, 2017
WIKILEAKS WAS THE CAMPAIGN:
Right as it joined the Trump campaign, this data firm reportedly contacted WikiLeaks . (THe Week, November 10, 2017
Cambridge Analytica reached out to WikiLeaks' Julian Assange about Hillary Clinton's leaked emails in early June 2016, as the company was in contract talks with the Trump campaign, The Wall Street Journal reports. In July 2016, WikiLeaks began posting thousands of Clinton- and DNC-related emails.
