WHILE THE FISH ROTS FROM THE HEAD...:

The investigation reached a critical turning point in recent weeks, with a formal subpoena to the campaign, an expanding list of potential witnesses and the indictments of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates. Some within Trump's circle, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus, have already been interviewed by Mueller's investigators, while others such as Hope Hicks -- the White House communications director and trusted confidant of the president -- and White House counsel Donald McGahn are expected in coming weeks.





One Republican operative in frequent contact with the White House described Mueller's team "working through the staff like Pac-Man."





"Of course they are worried," said the Republican, who insisted on anonymity to offer a candid assessment. "Anybody that ever had the words 'Russia' come out of their lips or in an email, they're going to get talked to. These things are thorough and deep. It's going to be a long winter." [...]





"The president says, 'This is all just an annoyance. I did nothing,' " said one person close to the administration. "He is somewhat arrogant about it. But this investigation is a classic Gambino-style roll-up. You have to anticipate this roll-up will reach everyone in this administration."