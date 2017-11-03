WHICH IS WHY IT WILL BE MICHELLE IN 2020:

Racial minorities, especially black Americans, played a pivotal role in Barack Obama's 2008 and 2012 presidential wins. Now, newly released Census Bureau data confirm what many have anticipated: that both minority and black voter turnout took a decided downturn in last November's elections-- helping to compound the impact of the lower than 2012 vote margins that Democrat Hillary Clinton received in her loss to Donald Trump. Minority and black turnout was not only lower in the national statistics but also in key swing states.