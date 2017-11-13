November 13, 2017
WHERE WAS AL GORE WHEN THEY NEEDED HIM:
The Fate of Rome (Charlotte Salley, NOVEMBER 13, 2017, aMERICAN sCHOLAR)
Recent scientific evidence suggests two of the forces that caused Rome to crumble were climate change and pandemic disease. Historian Kyle Harper examines how, even after hundreds of years as the powerhouse of the Mediterranean and beyond, Rome ultimately could not withstand the debilitating effects of a "little ice age" and a population dwindling from plague.
We are reliably told by our betters that climate is invariant in the absence of man-made change.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 13, 2017 7:32 PM