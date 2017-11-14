WHAT eNLIGHTENMENT?:

[F]ederalist 6 isn't only about the nature of commercial republics or the proclivity of polities toward conflict, but also about the method of political science. Hamilton identifies his choices clearly. Suggestively, he dismisses as "projectors in politics" those who count on a pacific relationship between the states. Their plans and predictions are founded on air. Hamilton, by contrast, looks back into the concretely known, enjoining his reader: "Let experience, the least fallible guide of human opinions, be appealed to for an answer to these inquiries."

Hamilton returns repeatedly to the differences between off-the-cuff speculation and on-the-ground experience. In Federalist 8, still detailing the possibilities of interstate conflict, he declares that "these are not vague inferences deduced from speculative defects in a constitution . . . they are solid conclusions, drawn from the natural and necessary progress of human affairs." Federalist 15 calls experience "that best oracle of wisdom."





Nor does his writing partner, James Madison--author of some of The Federalist's boldest appeals to reason--much disagree. In the course of Federalist 14's famous appeal to reason, Madison writes:





Is it not the glory of the people of America, that whilst they have paid a decent regard to the opinions of former times and other nations, they have not suffered a blind veneration for antiquity, for custom, or for names, to over-rule the suggestions of their own good sense, the knowledge of their own situation, and the lessons of their own experience?





Notice that what Madison rejects is "a blind veneration" of the old and traditional, which conservatism does not require. Conservatism requires giving the past due deference as an accumulated storehouse of wisdom and experience. What Madison calls reason is not the abstract, speculative reason that repels the Burkean. It is, rather, rooted in "good sense," one's "situation"--that is, concrete circumstances--and in what "experience" teaches.





Similarly, Madison's Federalist 37, which delineates the difficulties the Philadelphia Convention faced, points to experience as a guide even as it acknowledges its limited scope in the American constitutional context:





The most that the convention could do in such a situation, was to avoid the errors suggested by the past experience of other countries, as well as of our own; and to provide a convenient mode of rectifying their own errors as future experience may unfold them.





The succeeding paper adds that any errors in the Constitution result from a lack of experience and, crucially, that only future experience will reveal them. Earlier, in Federalist 20, Madison had called experience "the oracle of truth; and where its responses are unequivocal, they ought to be conclusive and sacred." He proceeds in Federalist 52 to call experience "the guide that ought always to be followed whenever it can be found."





Any reader of The Federalist is familiar with Publius' method of historical inquiry, which ranges from the experience of Greek confederacies to that of medieval and contemporary Europe. By Federalist 85, the concluding paper, Hamilton--having begun the enterprise with a call to "reflection and choice"--has come full circle. There, referring to David Hume, Hamilton writes: