November 5, 2017
WE'RE GONNA NEED A LONGER KATANA...:
Trump said Japan should have shot down N. Korea missiles (KYODO NEWS, 11/05/17)
Trump questioned Japan's decision not to shoot down the missiles when he met or spoke by phone with leaders from Southeast Asian countries over recent months to discuss how to respond to the threats from North Korea, the sources said.The U.S. president said he could not understand why a country of samurai warriors did not shoot down the missiles, according to the sources.
