WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

Physicists are growing ever more frustrated in their hunt for dark matter -- the massive but hard-to-detect substance that is thought to comprise 85% of the material Universe. Teams working with the world's most sensitive dark-matter detectors report that they have failed to find the particles, and that the ongoing drought has challenged theorists' prevailing views.





The latest results from an experiment called XENON1T at the Gran Sasso National Laboratory in Italy, published on 30 October1, continue a dry spell stretching back 30 years in the quest to nab dark-matter particles. An attempt by a Chinese team to detect the elusive stuff, the results of which were published on the same day2, also came up empty-handed. Ongoing attempts by space-based telescopes, as well as at CERN, the European particle-physics laboratory near Geneva, Switzerland, have also not spotted any hints of dark-matter particles.





The findings have left researchers struggling for answers. "We do not understand how the Universe works at a deeper and more profound level than most of us care to admit," says Stacy McGaugh, an astrophysicist at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.