November 5, 2017
VLAD'S IN KIND CONTRIBUTION:
The Trump Administration's Looming Political Crisis : It's been a chaotic year since the election. But the Mueller investigation signals that the most eventful days are still ahead. (Steve Coll, 11/05/17, The New Yorker)
Last week, congressional committees summoned representatives from Facebook, Google, and Twitter to grill them about how they could possibly have allowed polarizing, race-baiting ads to be placed on their platforms by companies linked to the Kremlin. On Facebook alone, during the campaign, Russian ads reached more than a hundred million Americans. It is shocking that only now, and after early denials from Facebook that the ads were a serious problem, are we discovering the vast online spread of manipulative content linked to Russia. At a minimum, as Representative Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, put it, "the Russians mounted what could be described as an independent expenditure campaign on Mr. Trump's behalf."
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 5, 2017 7:58 AM