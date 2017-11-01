TOO CORRUPT TO CRINGE:

Hayes asked Carter, who along with Papadopoulos served as a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, if he was ever on email chains with Papadopoulos. "Probably a few," Page responded. Hayes then pressed for more specifics, asking if Carter and Papadopoulos were on email chains about Russia. "It may have come up from time to time," Page said. "There's nothing major."





Let's stop right there for a moment. Papadopoulos admitted to lying about his interactions with Russians, and Carter didn't mind saying that he could possibly be on Russia-related emails. That's a startling admission -- and he said it on television.



