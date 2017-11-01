November 1, 2017
TOO CORRUPT TO CRINGE:
Watch a former Trump aide say incriminating things about Russia on live TV (Alex Ward, Oct 31, 2017, Vox)
Hayes asked Carter, who along with Papadopoulos served as a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, if he was ever on email chains with Papadopoulos. "Probably a few," Page responded. Hayes then pressed for more specifics, asking if Carter and Papadopoulos were on email chains about Russia. "It may have come up from time to time," Page said. "There's nothing major."Let's stop right there for a moment. Papadopoulos admitted to lying about his interactions with Russians, and Carter didn't mind saying that he could possibly be on Russia-related emails. That's a startling admission -- and he said it on television.And that's not all. Page also discussed his July 2016 trip to Russia, which came soon after Papadopoulos requested to set up a meeting between Russian officials and Trump campaign members. But Page told Hayes that he didn't represent the campaign during that journey and didn't know about Papadopoulos's efforts to broker a meeting.
Which demonstrates two things: the Trumpies may just be so corrupt that they genuinely don't see anything wrong with colluding with Russia; and, they are too incompetent to collude competently.
