November 9, 2017
THERE'S A REASON HE'S STILL SERVING DONALD:
White House chief of staff tried to pressure acting DHS secretary to expel thousands of Hondurans, officials say (Nick Miroff, November 9, 2017, NY Times)
On Monday, as the Department of Homeland Security prepared to extend the residency permits of tens of thousands of Honduran immigrants living in the United States, White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly called Acting Secretary Elaine Duke to pressure her to expel them, according to current and former administration officials.Duke refused to reverse her decision and was angered by what she felt was a politically driven intrusion by Kelly and Tom Bossert, the White House homeland security adviser, who also called her about the matter, according to officials with knowledge of Monday's events, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
Fortunately, the Deep State stopped them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 9, 2017 1:31 PM