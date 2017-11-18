THE TOXIC BRAND:

"I do think Virginia was a wake-up call," said Gov. Bill Haslam of Tennessee, who took over here as chairman of the governors association. "There's a pretty strong message there. When Republicans lose white married women, that's a strong message."





In a series of closed-door meetings, governors tangled over how best to avoid being tainted by Mr. Trump, and debated the delicate task of steering Mr. Trump's political activities away from states where he might be unhelpful. Several complained directly to Vice President Mike Pence, prodding him to ensure that the White House intervenes only in races in which its involvement is welcome.





A larger group of governors from agricultural and auto-producing states warned Mr. Pence that Mr. Trump's proposed withdrawal from the North American Free Trade Agreement could damage them badly.





Republicans have long anticipated that the midterm campaign will prove difficult. But the drubbing they suffered in Virginia, where they lost the governorship by nine percentage points, along with at least 15 State House seats threaded throughout the state's suburbs, has the party's governors worried that 2018 could be worse than feared.





Voters appear eager to punish Mr. Trump.