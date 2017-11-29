November 29, 2017
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Trump Firms Must Save Records for AGs' Emoluments Lawsuit (Andrew M Harris, 11/29/17, Bloomberg)
Twenty-three Trump businesses including his Mar-a-Lago Club must retain records after they receive subpoenas from the attorneys general in Maryland and the District of Columbia as part of a lawsuit accusing the president of profiting from his office.U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte on Tuesday issued a two-paragraph order granting the Democratic officials' request to serve so-called preservation subpoenas, which require the businesses to retain documents but not to immediately produce them.Attorneys General Karl Racine in Washington and Brian Frosh in Maryland claim in a lawsuit that the president's continued ownership of his business empire allows him to make money from foreign and domestic governments. Attorneys for President Donald Trump have asked the judge to toss the case over the Constitution's two emoluments clauses, saying Maryland and the District haven't been harmed and the clauses don't cover the presidents' business activities unrelated to government service. Oral argument is set for Jan. 25.
President Trump's hotel received $270,000 from Saudi Arabia (Fredreka Schouten, 6/05/17, USA TODAY)
The Trump International Hotel recently took in about $270,000 in payments tied to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the country fights to roll back a U.S. terrorism law, according to newly filed lobbying reports.
