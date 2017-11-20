THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Now the special counsel's team is requesting documents that make it sound a lot like they're looking into whether Trump himself obstructed justice by firing Comey, in addition to all the Russia contacts former campaign officials can't quite remember.





ABC News reported that in the last month, Mueller's team requested Justice Department emails and other documents related to the firing of Comey, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions's decision to recuse himself from all investigations related to the Russia matter. Muller already sought White House documents related to the FBI director's dismissal, but this would be the first time he's directed a records request to the Justice Department - the department in charge of his entire probe.