November 11, 2017
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Robert Mueller is reportedly digging into a meeting between Michael Flynn and a notoriously pro-Russia congressman (Kelly O'Meara Morales, 11/11/17, Week)
For his part, Rohrabacher has long been viewed as a friend of Russia. In 2012, the FBI reportedly warned Rohrabacher that Russian spies were actively trying to recruit him. And in May, The Washington Post published audio of a conversation in which House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Republican lawmakers, "There's two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump."
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 11, 2017 8:22 AM