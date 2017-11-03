November 3, 2017
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Exclusive: Carter Page testifies he told Sessions about Russia trip (Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb, Thu November 2, 2017, CNN)
Former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page privately testified Thursday that he mentioned to Jeff Sessions he was traveling to Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign -- as new questions emerge about the attorney general's comments to Congress about Russia and the Trump campaign.
