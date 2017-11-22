THE STAGGERING THING ISN'T HOW LITTLE AMERICA RESPECTS HIM...:

After listening to the president ramble for far too long, Carper wanted to get back to the matter at hand.





"Fifteen minutes later the president is still talking and I said to Gary -- we're all sitting around this big square table and I said, Gary, why don't you do this, why don't you just take your cell phone back and just say 'Mr. President, you're brilliant but we're losing contact and I think we're gonna lose you now so good-bye.' And that's what he did, and he hung up," Carper said.





CNN's John Berman asked for clarification. Did Cohn actually pull the old "bad reception" trick and hang up on Trump? "Well, I wouldn't -- I don't want to throw him under the bus," Carper said. Then he did exactly that, adding, "But yes."