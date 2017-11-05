November 5, 2017
THE SHOCKER HERE....:
Russia funded Facebook and Twitter investments through Kushner associate : Institutions with close links to Kremlin financed stakes through business associate of Trump's son-in-law, leaked files reveal (Jon Swaine and Luke Harding, 5 November 2017, tHE gUARDIAN)
...is that the Trumpies even felt enough qualms not to disclose their ties.Two Russian state institutions with close ties to Vladimir Putin funded substantial investments in Twitter and Facebook through a business associate of Jared Kushner, leaked documents reveal.The investments were made through a Russian technology magnate, Yuri Milner, who also holds a stake in a company co-owned by Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser. [...]The money flowed through investment vehicles controlled by Milner, who also invested in a startup in New York that Kushner co-owns with his brother. Kushner initially failed to disclose his own holding in the startup, Cadre, when he joined Trump's White House.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 5, 2017 1:48 PM