November 9, 2017
THE SA'UDS VS OUR ALLIES:
Lebanon FM demands return of Hariri from Saudi Arabia : Questions raised in Lebanon about fate of its prime minister Saad Hariri, as his retirement from Riyadh coincided with the announcement in Saudi Arabia of 'anti-corruption' purge. (Middle East Online, 11/09/17)
Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil on Thursday demanded the return of prime minister Saad Hariri from Saudi Arabia, where he announced days ago his shock resignation."Today we demand the return to the nation of our Prime Minister Saad Hariri," tweeted Bassil.The foreign minister is the son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who has not yet accepted Hariri's resignation and is awaiting his return before taking any decision.
