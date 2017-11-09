THE SA'UDS VS OUR ALLIES:

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil on Thursday demanded the return of prime minister Saad Hariri from Saudi Arabia, where he announced days ago his shock resignation.





"Today we demand the return to the nation of our Prime Minister Saad Hariri," tweeted Bassil.





The foreign minister is the son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who has not yet accepted Hariri's resignation and is awaiting his return before taking any decision.