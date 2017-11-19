THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

"The National Union will not remain in a government that recognizes a Palestinian state," Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel said in statement following a Hadashot news (formerly Channel 2) report on the plan, referring to the faction he heads within the nationalist Jewish Home Party.





The ruling coalition has a narrow majority of 66 out of 120 MKs, leaving the government vulnerable to threats from junior partners. If the National Union, which is made up of just Ariel and MK Bezalel Smotrich, were to leave the coalition, it would not, however, eliminate the government's majority and trigger new elections.





But Ariel said he and Smotrich are not alone in their position and would be joined by other lawmakers in bringing the government down if the reports are true.