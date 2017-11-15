November 15, 2017
THE OBSTRUCTION BEING THE SLAM DUNK:
With Trump Back In D.C., Mueller's Investigation Enters The West Wing (Tamara Keith, 11/15/17, NPR)
In addition to campaign activities like the June 2016 Trump tower meeting with a Russian delegation attended by the president's son and top aides, Mueller's investigation is also understood to be looking into the drafting of a misleading statement about that meeting, the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 15, 2017 1:49 PM
« REX IS ON THE ROOF...: | Main | NUKING PYONGYANG ISN'T JUST ABOUT REGIME CHANGE, BUT ABOUT FIXING CLIMATE CHANGE...: »