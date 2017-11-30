November 30, 2017
THE LEADING ONES SUFFICE:
Four Misleading Arguments against the Tax-Reform Bills (Brian Riedl, November 29, 2017, National Review)
The House and Senate tax-reform bills are open to legitimate criticism. The goal of deficit-neutrality is shattered by the $2 trillion price tag over a decade (adjusted for gimmicks). The goal of a stable, predictable tax code has been replaced with a mess of phase-ins, phase-outs, and expirations. The goal of tax simplification has taken a back seat to new tax provisions that are even more complicated than those eliminated.
