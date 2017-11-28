THE EASIEST TIME TO BE PRESIDENT EVER:

There are plenty of warning signs that the defense budget is too small to meet the United States' global commitments, and that military readiness is suffering with dangerous consequences. Back in June, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee that having returned to the military after four years of retirement, he was "shocked by what I've seen with our readiness to fight."





What shocks a hardened warrior like Mattis? Defense analyst Dan Goure notes: "the Army has only three brigade combat teams out of more than 50 fully manned, equipped and trained for major conflict.... Due to a lack of spare parts and insufficient maintenance dollars, only about half of Navy and Marine Corps front line fighters are currently available for combat. In addition, the Air Force is short some 1,000 pilots even though its size has shrunk significantly over the past decade."





Yet despite these shortcomings, the "operations tempo" for the military, especially the Navy, Air Force, and Special Operations Forces, remains as high as ever. The Navy has seen its fleet reduced from 594 ships in 1987 to just 278 ships today, yet it still keeps roughly the same number of ships deployed outside of home waters. That means crews have to work at a frenetic pace; naval expert Seth Cropsey of the Hudson Institute says it's common for sailors to work 100-hour weeks.





This punishing ops tempo is believed to have contributed to two terrible accidents suffered by destroyers this summer -- both the USS John S. McCain and USS Fitzgerald collided with merchant ships, killing a total of 17 sailors. The ship shortfall will only be exacerbated by those collisions, with the Fitzgerald likely to be out of service for more than a year. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer says, "We have been punching way above our weight and possibly robbing Peter to pay Paul to get our missions done, and now the bills are coming home."









The Marine Corps is also paying a terrible price for the shortfall of defense dollars. According to data obtained by Breaking Defense, "aircraft accidents have killed 62 Marines in the last six years, compared to just 10 personnel from the much larger Navy." The deadly accidents include the crash of a MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft in August, killing three, and of a KC-130T transport aircraft in July, killing 16. The problem is that the Marine Corps is flying aging aircraft such as AV-8 Harrier jump jets (which entered service in 1985), early models of the F/A-18 Hornet (1984), and the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter (1981). The money simply isn't there to rapidly phase out these aging aircraft with newer models such as the F-35.





Overall, the Heritage Foundation finds in its 2018 Index of U.S. Military Strength that "the United States' military posture is rated 'marginal' and is trending toward 'weak.'" Heritage analysts rate the Army and Marine Corps as "weak" and the Navy and Air Force as "marginal." The military has had to abandon its historic, post-1945 commitment to fight two major wars at once -- that is simply beyond its current capabilities.