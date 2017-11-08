November 8, 2017
THE ANTI-DEMOCRATIC AXIS:
Israel tells its envoys to back Saudis, Hariri against Hezbollah, Iran - report (STUART WINER, 11/08/17, Times of Israel)
Iran and Saudi Arabia have long been at odds and back feuding Shiite and Sunni forces throughout the region. Although they do not share formal diplomatic ties, Israel has reportedly forged ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states over a shared distrust of Iran.
They have an obvious shared desire to thwart self-determination.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 8, 2017 5:37 AM