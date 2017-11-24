THAT '70's SHOW:

Republicans are investing enormous amounts of political capital and dollars to pump up support for their tax bill in a risky, last-ditch legislative undertaking ahead of next year's midterm elections.





A group aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has spent $20 million so far on ads and outreach in communities across the nation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is set to fast-track the bill through the chamber next week.





The problem is, voters just don't seem to be that interested.





Polls show most Americans view the tax bill as benefiting the wealthy and corporations, skeptical that it would do much for middle-class taxpayers. Outside analyses of the bill echo those assessments despite revisions.