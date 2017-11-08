November 8, 2017
THANKS, DONALD!:
Trump rally: 3rd best since World War II (Matt Egan, November 8, 2017, CNN Money)
The S&P 500 has soared 21% since the close of trading on Election Day 2016. That's the third-best performance during a president's first year since World War II, behind only President George H. W. Bush and President John F. Kennedy, according to Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.The stock market also hit a record number of records under Trump. The S&P 500's 60 all-time highs since the election is unmatched during a president's first year in office, according to CFRA.That achievement underscores the fact that Trump inherited a stock market near all-time highs and an economy that was in solid shape. It also highlights how remarkably tranquil the rally has been. Sharp drops and steep gains have been rare.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 8, 2017 6:26 AM