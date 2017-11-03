THANKFULLY, IT'S THE EASIEST TIME TO GOVERN IN OUR HISTORY:

Last month, the American economy added 261,000 jobs -- payroll growth that pushed the unemployment rate down to 4.1 percent, a low unmatched since the end of the Clinton presidency. Over those same 31 days, Donald Trump's approval rating fell by 2.1 percent in RealClearPolitics' poll of polls, with just 39 percent of the public expressing a favorable opinion of their nation's leader on All Hallow's Eve. [...]





It's hard to overstate what a remarkable achievement this is -- and not just for Trump himself. Generally speaking, the ruling party enjoys credit -- and suffers blame -- for America's macroeconomic conditions. And yet, despite inheriting one of the strongest economies the U.S. has seen this millennium, the Republican Party spent much of the past month trailing Democrats by double digits in the 2018 congressional race: By October's end, roughly 47 percent of Americans wanted Democrats to take over Congress next year, while just 38 percent wanted to see the GOP retain it, according to FiveThirtyEight's poll aggregator.



