THANKFULLY IT'S NOT EMUNCLAW:

As methods of gaining international recognition go, putting your sheep population to use is one of the more unusual. But in a country where there are seven sheep for every five humans, it might not be such a bad idea.





With a population of 70,000 sheep and just 50,000 people, the remote Faroe Islands have previously struggled to get international recognition on Google Maps. Wounded that their roadways haven't been documented for the rest of the world's perusal, one local resident (alongside the tourist board) decided it would be a good idea to employ the islands' woolly creatures in order to help visitors explore the landscape.