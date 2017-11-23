TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:

.

Here's a deeper look at the analysis, published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal:





Motorcycle accidents are far more common than car accidents, relatively speaking. There were 2,194 motorcycle injuries each year per 100,000 registered motorcycles. That's triple the rate of automobile injury.





Those injuries were far more serious. There were 125 severe injuries each year per 100,000 motorcycles, compared to just 12 severe injuries per 100,000 cars. People injured in motorcycle accidents were much more likely than those injured in car crashes to be hospitalized. They were also more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit.





Motorcycle crashes are more often deadly. There were 14 deaths per year for every 100,000 motorcycles, compared to three deaths per 100,000 cars.





The mean cost of a motorcycle injury was $5,825. The mean cost of an automobile accident was $2,995.





Those numbers might be underestimating the costs. The study only followed people for 30 days after they were treated for an injury, which means the numbers don't take rehabilitation or other types of continuing care into account.