November 27, 2017
SO WHAT, THEY'RE RUBES:
CBO: Senate tax bill would hurt poor (MALLORY SHELBOURNE, 11/27/17, The Hill)
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found that the proposed Senate tax legislation would hurt Americans in the lowest income brackets if passed, The Washington Post reported late Sunday.The bill would negatively impact individuals who make less than $30,000 per year by 2019, the CBO said, while most of those making under $75,000 would be negatively affected by 2027.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 27, 2017 6:15 AM