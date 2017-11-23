SO HERE'S THE THING ABOUT REVENGE PORN...:





Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, apologized to his constituents in a statement Wednesday for a lewd photo of him that was published anonymously Tuesday on Twitter. The congressman said that he sent the photo to a woman he was in a consensual relationship with while separated from his second wife.





"I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down," the statement read.





According to The Washington Post, Barton threatened to report the woman to the Capitol Police if any explicit materials became public. The Post reports that in a recorded phone call from 2015, he warned her against using the material "in a way that would negatively affect [his] career."