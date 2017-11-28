November 28, 2017
SHE WAS BREXIT BEFORE IT WAS COOL:
Margaret Thatcher's resignation: A career that did not die in vain : Twenty years after Mrs Thatcher's resignation, Charles Moore reflects on the coup that ousted her (Charles Moore, 22 Nov 2010, The Telegraph)
It is true that it was the unpopularity of the poll tax (though not the effect of the riot) that made backbench Tory MPs waver in their allegiance to Mrs Thatcher. They feared for their seats. But the process by which she was brought down was instigated not by the rank and file, but by the high command, and not because of the poll tax.What concerned many of her ministerial colleagues were her views on Europe. What they feared even more than her losing them the next election was her winning it. Suppose she had got a fourth term. She would have had a mandate for the referendum on the European single currency (what is now the euro) which she wanted, and she would have won it in favour of Britain staying out. The euro dreams of Geoffrey Howe and Michael Heseltine would have died.
The entire Anglospheric project is about decentralization into self-governing polities, while the European is into transnational centralism. The Lady was simply, as always, well ahead of her time.
