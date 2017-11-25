REALLY? WHO QUESTIONS IT?:

Less than one week after the Department of Justice announced it would seek to block a merger between AT&T and Time Warner, and after President Donald Trump pledged he wouldn't "get involved," the president tweeted out a familiar criticism of CNN, a subsidiary of Time Warner.





". @FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!" the president tweeted Saturday evening.





Trump's public comments against the merger, as well as CNN specifically, have called into question if he is imposing undue influence on the case.