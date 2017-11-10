PRO-ROBOT IS PRO-LIFE (profanity alert):





It's been a mixed week for self-driving vehicles, after an autonomous bus in Los Vegas collided with a truck just two hours after it hit the streets.





The vehicle didn't crash due to a software error. Rather, it was rear-ended by a human-driven truck. Fortunately the damage wasn't too severe, with a city official describing it as a "fender bender." There are no reports of any injuries or fatalities as a result of the crash, and the truck driver was lucky enough to walk away with a ticket. [...]





Ironically, the incident has served to highlight one of the best arguments in favor of self-driving cars: they're safe. Unlike humans, they don't get tired or get distracted. Autonomous busses can't impair their abilities by drinking alcohol or taking drugs. And overall, they're unbelievably cautious, and are hard-coded to drive within a set of parameters designed to ensure the safety of all passengers, and others on the road.





This tech can't come soon enough. In 2016, 37,461 people died in car accidents, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).



