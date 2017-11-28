POLICING YOUR OWN:

What Franken -- after more than a week of refusing to speak publicly about the accusations -- tried to do on Monday was buy himself some time -- both with his constituents and with his colleagues. With Congress back in session after a week-long break, Franken knew he would be confronted by reporters with questions about his conduct. As importantly, he knew his colleagues would face those same questions about him. And he wanted -- and really needed -- to give them something to say, some response that might quiet persistent questions about whether he should resign.





That's why Franken held the press conference. But the problem is that he didn't actually say much of anything.





Yes, he apologized. Or at least he said the words, "I am sorry."





What was way less clear was what, specifically, Franken was apologizing for -- since he reiterated that he simply didn't remember or remembered differently the incidents at the heart of this controversy.