PEOPLE WILL SAY WE'RE IN LOVE:





Trump Aide Coordinated Moscow Trip with Campaign Officials





The transcript of Carter Page's testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, which includes details on his July 2016 trip to Moscow, has been made public Tuesday. Page, a former aide to then-candidate Donald Trump, initially claimed that the visit was unrelated to campaign business, but the newly-released records show that he had coordinated the trip with high-ranking Trump officials. Over email, Page informed then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and current White House communications director Hope Hicks that he met with Russian officials and said he had "insights and outreach" to share with the team.





Russian Twitter Backing for Trump Began Soon After Candidacy Announcement





Russian interference in the US election began just a few weeks after Donald Trump announced his bid for president. Analysis by the Wall Street Journal shows that these coordinated efforts were more strategic than previously thought, heavily skewing toward pro-Trump content by a 10:1 margin. Content critical of Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican primarily contender Jeb Bush was generated at equal or greater margins.