November 12, 2017
ONLY HIRE THE BEST:
Trump, Clinton camps both offered slice of dossier firm's work: sources (Mark Hosenball, 11/09/17, Reuters)
The White House and Republican lawmakers have attacked the firm, Fusion GPS, over the dossier compiled by a former British spy that is central to investigations in Congress and by a special counsel into conclusions by U.S. spy agencies that Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election and wanted to help Trump win.The sources told Reuters that the negative information that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya wanted to give to Republican Trump's campaign at a June 2016 meeting in New York had been dug up by Fusion GPS in an unrelated investigation.
Like lobbyists, they'll investigate anyone you hire them to. Because they're so good at it everyone wants to hire them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 12, 2017 6:24 PM