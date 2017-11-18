NUKING PYONGYANG WOULD BE MERCIFUL:

At a briefing on Wednesday, lead surgeon Lee Cook-jong displayed photos showing dozens of flesh-colored parasites - including one 27 cm (10.6 in) long - removed from the wounded soldier's digestive tract during a series of surgeries to save his life.





"In my over 20 year-long career as a surgeon, I have only seen something like this in a textbook," Lee said.





The parasites, along with kernels of corn in his stomach, may confirm what many experts and previous defectors have described about the food and hygiene situation for many North Koreans.





"Although we do not have solid figures showing health conditions of North Korea, medical experts assume that parasite infection problems and serious health issues have been prevalent in the country," said Choi Min-Ho, a professor at Seoul National University College of Medicine who specializes in parasites.





The soldier's condition was "not surprising at all considering the north's hygiene and parasite problems," he said.