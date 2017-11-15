NUKING PYONGYANG ISN'T JUST ABOUT REGIME CHANGE, BUT ABOUT FIXING CLIMATE CHANGE...:

If you were one of the more than 10 million Americans receiving Parade magazine on October 30, 1983, you would have been confronted with a harrowing scenario. The Sunday news supplement's front cover featured an image of the world half-covered in gray shadows, dotted with white snow. Alongside this scene of devastation were the words: "Would nuclear war be the end of the world?"





This article marked the public's introduction to a concept that would drastically change the debate over nuclear war: "nuclear winter." The story detailed the previously unexpected consequences of nuclear war: prolonged dust and smoke, a precipitous drop in Earth's temperatures and widespread failure of crops, leading to deadly famine. "In a nuclear 'exchange,' more than a billion people would instantly be killed," read the cover. "But the long-term consequences could be much worse..."