November 28, 2017
NO WONDER ART OF THE DEAL HAD TO BE GHOSTWRITTEN:
Schumer, Pelosi cancel meeting with Trump after Twitter attack (ELANA SCHOR and SEUNG MIN KIM 11/28/2017, Politico)
House and Senate Democratic leaders on Tuesday abruptly withdrew from a scheduled White House meeting about averting a government shutdown after President Donald Trump publicly slammed them and cast doubt on the negotiations.Trump tweeted early Tuesday that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) "want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes," adding, "I don't see a deal!"
If he'd been a settler, the Lenape would still own Manhattan.
