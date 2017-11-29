NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

An array of national Jewish groups condemned President Donald Trump for his retweet of three incendiary videos posted by a British anti-Muslim agitator.





"It is no longer alarming that our @POTUS is tweeting violent anti-Muslim videos created by far right extremists - it is a **four alarm fire.**," Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said Wednesday on Twitter. "Of course this will embolden bigots in the US and abroad."