NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





Hadashot Sof Hashavua claimed to reveal US President Donald Trump's peace plan, as understood by senior Israeli officials who spoke to the US negotiation team.





According to the report, Trump intends to offer the Palestinian Authority (PA) its own country. The plan will include land swaps, but not necessarily along the pre-1967 borders.





In addition, the PA will receive millions of dollars to allow it to build a viable economy. Most of the funds will come from Sunni Arab countries, who will encourage PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to accept the offer.