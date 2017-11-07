November 7, 2017
NO ONE GETS OUT OF THIS ADMINISTRATION WITH REPUTATION INTACT:
CIA DIRECTOR MET ADVOCATE OF DISPUTED DNC HACK THEORY -- AT TRUMP'S REQUEST (Duncan Campbell, James Risen, November 7 2017, The Intercept)
CIA DIRECTOR MIKE Pompeo met late last month with a former U.S. intelligence official who has become an advocate for a disputed theory that the theft of the Democratic National Committee's emails during the 2016 presidential campaign was an inside job, rather than a hack by Russian intelligence.
That's even funnier than the American Conservative running a story by Scott Ritter, from the same pro-Russian front.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 7, 2017 2:28 PM