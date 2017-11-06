MAO TSE DON:

In late June, President Trump hosted a group of Native American tribal leaders at the White House[...]





The chiefs explained to Trump that there were regulatory barriers preventing them from getting at their energy. Trump replied: "But now it's me. The government's different now. Obama's gone; and we're doing things differently here."





"So what I'm saying is, just do it."





There was a pause in the room and the tribal leaders looked at each other.





"Chief, chief," Trump continued, addressing one of the tribal leaders, "what are they going to do? Once you get it out of the ground are they going to make you put it back in there? I mean, once it's out of the ground it can't go back in there. You've just got to do it. I'm telling you, chief, you've just got to do it."





The tribal leader looked back at one of the White House officials in the room -- perhaps somebody from the White House Counsel's office -- and he said "can we just do that?" The official equivocated, saying the administration is making progress and has a plan to roll back various regulations.





Trump interjected again: "Guys, I feel like you're not hearing me right now. We've just got to do it. I feel like we've got no choice; other countries are just doing it. China is not asking questions about all of this stuff. They're just doing it. And guys, we've just got to do it."