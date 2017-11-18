LOSING MONEY IS HIS SPECIAL TALENT:

300 days after becoming the 45th US President on January 20th, average prices of a luxury room at his hotels has dropped by 20 per cent, FairFX reveals. Of his 13 hotels, 10 are offering rooms at a lower rate this weekend than when he took office, a 26 per cent price cut. The cheapest rooms at his hotels saw such a drop, while prices for the most expensive rooms fell by 20 per cent, equivalent to roughly £1,400.





A two-night stay at Trump's Las Vegas hotel costs only £232 this weekend, a fall of 64 per cent from when the President took office. This is followed by Trump Panama, where prices have fallen 32 per cent. Losses at Trump's Scottish golf resorts have doubled since he took office, and room prices have fallen 28 per cent and eight per cent at his Macleod House & Lodge and Turnberry resorts respectively.





Ian Strafford-Taylor, CEO of travel money expert FairFX said: "When it comes to holidays timing is everything, and just 300 days after Trump's inauguration, prices for a weekend in one of his hotels have for the most part decreased.