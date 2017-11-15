LITTLE IN HIS LITTLE HAND:

In the photo, President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping stand shoulder to shoulder in front of the yellow-tiled palace where emperors ruled the Middle Kingdom, as China called itself for centuries.





It was the first time a U.S. president had stood for a portrait with the head of China's Communist Party in the middle of the ancient Forbidden City, what has long been the psychic heart of China. The next day the country's state-controlled newspapers ran the image across their front pages.





Trump had been in Beijing only for a few hours, but already Xi had gotten what he wanted: to be seen, inside China at least, as an equal to the American president. What remains unclear is what Trump has gotten.





Just hours after his arrival, the president had demonstrated how willing he was to be flattered and to flatter back, while getting little in return...