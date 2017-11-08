LIFTING THE NUNES TAINT:





Fusion GPS lawyer Joshua Levy said in a statement that Republican Representative Mike Conaway and Democrat Adam Schiff, leaders of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee's investigation of Trump campaign contacts with Russia, had "agreed to withdraw a subpoena" served on Glenn Simpson, a founder of the firm.





"Mr. Simpson will instead sit for a voluntary interview next week, and nothing will be said at that interview - per the agreement of Mr. Conaway and Mr. Schiff - shall interfere with Mr. Simpson's ability to assert privileges in this investigation," Levy said.





He said that under this agreement, Fusion GPS would be allowed to "cooperate while honoring its obligations to clients."