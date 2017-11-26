November 26, 2017
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Rohani Tells Assad 'National Congress' A Step Toward Stability (Radio Free Europe, November 26, 2017)
Iranian President Hassan Rohani has told Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in a phone call that a proposed "national congress" involving opposing forces could help bring stability and security to the war-ravaged country.Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted Rohani on November 25 as telling Assad that a meeting of government and opposition forces could be "a step toward stability and security of Syria."
First elections are about destabilizing.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 26, 2017 5:59 AM