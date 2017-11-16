November 16, 2017
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Iran pushing for Hamas-Hezbollah reconciliation : Observers said former allies are both likely to benefit from rapprochement. (Middle East Online, 11/16/17)
Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas's deputy political chief, had a rare public meeting with Hezbollah Secretary- General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on October 31. The meeting occurred soon after Arouri visited Iran.Pro-Hezbollah al-Manar TV said Arouri and Nasrallah discussed "the Zionist aggression against Gaza and its ramifications" following an Israeli attack on a tunnel in the Gaza Strip that killed eight members of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad.Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh took part in a Hezbollah-sponsored conference on the Balfour Declaration on November 1 in Beirut, which kicked off with a message from Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Other senior participants included Hezbollah's deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem.Observers said both sides were likely to benefit from rapprochement."It is no secret that Hamas, despite having different positions regarding the Syrian crisis, needs Hezbollah when it comes to funding, training, securing supply lines for weapons and providing residence for Hamas cadres in Lebanon," Adnan Abu Amer, wrote on the website Al-Monitor."For its part, Hezbollah needs a Palestinian movement, such as Hamas, to restore its popularity among Arab public opinion, which it lost after being involved in the wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen against Sunni Muslims. Hamas... may help dispel Hezbollah's sectarian image," Amer added.
