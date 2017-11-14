KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

Months into a dispute that has seen Doha cut off from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Qatar's emir said Tuesday his country was "a thousand times better off" without them.





In a speech to the Shura Council, the upper house of parliament, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said his government had nonetheless put in place contingency plans as he expected the bitter political dispute with his neighbours and former allies to drag on. [...]





Iran, Turkey and most recently Spain have stepped in to help Qatar secure food imports amid a boycott by four Arab states.





Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in June announced they had severed ties with Qatar, sealing off the emirate's only land border in the wide-ranging boycott.





They accuse Qatar's government of supporting Islamist extremism and fostering close ties with Iran.